Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Has $1.29 Million Stock Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,531 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $1,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AFL. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Aflac by 2.5% in the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in Aflac in the first quarter worth $423,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Aflac by 4.1% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 67,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,330,000 after purchasing an additional 2,663 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Aflac by 2.9% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in Aflac by 22.6% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. 66.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aflac Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE AFL opened at $81.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.41. Aflac Incorporated has a twelve month low of $60.20 and a twelve month high of $82.71. The stock has a market cap of $48.34 billion, a PE ratio of 10.72, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.89.

Aflac Dividend Announcement

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.40. Aflac had a net margin of 24.17% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AFL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aflac in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Aflac from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Aflac from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Aflac from $79.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Aflac from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director William P. Bowers sold 23,701 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.51, for a total value of $1,931,868.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,900,218.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director William P. Bowers sold 23,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.51, for a total transaction of $1,931,868.51. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 60,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,900,218.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 16,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.86, for a total transaction of $1,216,794.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 53,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,090,750.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 151,245 shares of company stock valued at $12,155,891 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Aflac

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

