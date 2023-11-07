Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Has $1.32 Million Stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. decreased its holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 408 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $1,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Simon Property Group by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,144,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $910,337,000 after purchasing an additional 765,146 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $107,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $807,887,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Simon Property Group by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,500,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $763,656,000 after buying an additional 421,554 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Simon Property Group by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,431,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $627,179,000 after buying an additional 966,094 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on SPG. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $139.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.90.

In other news, CFO Brian J. Mcdade purchased 359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $109.19 per share, for a total transaction of $39,199.21. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,810,659.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz purchased 580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $110.04 per share, for a total transaction of $63,823.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 49,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,471,959.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Brian J. Mcdade purchased 359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $109.19 per share, for a total transaction of $39,199.21. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,810,659.79. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 8.58% of the company’s stock.

SPG opened at $117.09 on Tuesday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.17 and a fifty-two week high of $133.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.40, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35, a PEG ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $110.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.25.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is 112.59%.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

