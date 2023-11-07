Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Has $1.33 Million Holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. cut its holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,553 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 2,750 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $1,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 5.4% during the second quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 3,480 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 18.2% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 1.6% during the second quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 11,336 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 0.8% during the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 22,801 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 57.6% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 536 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. 85.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seagate Technology Stock Performance

Shares of STX stock opened at $71.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $14.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.92 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.62. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $48.94 and a fifty-two week high of $74.51.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The data storage provider reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Seagate Technology had a negative net margin of 10.91% and a negative return on equity of 69.08%. The company’s revenue was down 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is -78.43%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO William D. Mosley sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.28, for a total transaction of $14,056,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 616,309 shares in the company, valued at $43,314,196.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 7,832 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.10, for a total transaction of $494,199.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,818,037.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William D. Mosley sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.28, for a total value of $14,056,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 616,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,314,196.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 228,530 shares of company stock worth $16,036,111 over the last quarter. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Seagate Technology from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Summit Insights raised Seagate Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Seagate Technology from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Seagate Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.82.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

See Also

