Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Increases Holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 20.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,942 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 49,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Breakwater Capital Group lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 9,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. RCS Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. RCS Financial Planning LLC now owns 39,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after buying an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 20,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 553 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $21.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.06 and a 200-day moving average of $22.61.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a $0.0486 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

