Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Purchases 3,128 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,382 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,128 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $1,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KDP. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 3,263 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 1st quarter worth $530,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 16,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares during the period. 52.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on KDP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Barclays increased their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Karin Rotem-Wildeman acquired 7,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.95 per share, with a total value of $211,147.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 69,448 shares in the company, valued at $2,079,967.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Matthew Andrew Archambault sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.61, for a total value of $1,344,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $564,648. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Karin Rotem-Wildeman acquired 7,050 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.95 per share, with a total value of $211,147.50. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 69,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,079,967.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Keurig Dr Pepper Trading Down 0.5 %

KDP opened at $30.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $43.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.67. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.66 and a 12 month high of $38.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.35 and a 200 day moving average of $31.96.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 13.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. This is an increase from Keurig Dr Pepper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.32%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

