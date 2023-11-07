Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Raises Stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 15.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,768 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $244.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $67.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $249.41 and its 200 day moving average is $253.66. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $231.49 and a twelve month high of $273.73.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

