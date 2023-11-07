Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Sells 19,069 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. trimmed its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 49.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,069 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 104,751.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,654,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,977,523,000 after buying an additional 52,604,309 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,768,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,013,000 after purchasing an additional 653,862 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,805,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228,836 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 9,593,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,877,000 after purchasing an additional 294,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,757,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,566,000 after acquiring an additional 582,697 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $69.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $71.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.02. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.67 and a fifty-two week high of $79.49.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

