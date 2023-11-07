Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $106.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.03 million. Vimeo had a negative net margin of 5.10% and a negative return on equity of 6.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS.

Vimeo Trading Up 2.1 %

NASDAQ VMEO opened at $3.35 on Tuesday. Vimeo has a 1-year low of $3.02 and a 1-year high of $5.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.52 and a 200-day moving average of $3.80. The firm has a market cap of $558.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.77 and a beta of 1.89.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VMEO. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Vimeo during the 4th quarter worth about $7,388,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vimeo by 100.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,082,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546,636 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vimeo by 13.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,580,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372,298 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Vimeo by 14.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,964,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vimeo by 450.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,572,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287,149 shares during the last quarter. 84.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vimeo Company Profile

Vimeo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video software solutions worldwide. The company provides the video tools through a software-as-a-service model, which enables its users to create, collaborate, and communicate with video on a single platform. It also offers over-the-top OTT streaming and monetization services; AI-driven video creation and editing tools; and interactive and shoppable video tools.

