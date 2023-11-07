Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) Shares Gap Up on Earnings Beat

Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $3.35, but opened at $3.98. Vimeo shares last traded at $3.94, with a volume of 497,784 shares traded.

The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $106.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.03 million. Vimeo had a negative return on equity of 6.09% and a negative net margin of 5.10%. Vimeo’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vimeo

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Vimeo in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,388,000. Divisar Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vimeo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,492,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Vimeo by 85.5% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,445,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,195,000 after buying an additional 1,587,565 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vimeo by 100.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,082,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,701,000 after buying an additional 1,546,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harber Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vimeo in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,458,000. Institutional investors own 84.28% of the company’s stock.

Vimeo Trading Up 13.4 %

About Vimeo

The firm has a market capitalization of $634.07 million, a P/E ratio of -29.54 and a beta of 1.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.52 and a 200 day moving average of $3.80.

Vimeo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video software solutions worldwide. The company provides the video tools through a software-as-a-service model, which enables its users to create, collaborate, and communicate with video on a single platform. It also offers over-the-top OTT streaming and monetization services; AI-driven video creation and editing tools; and interactive and shoppable video tools.

