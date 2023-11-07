Vintage Wine Estates (VWE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Vintage Wine Estates (NASDAQ:VWE – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 14th.

Vintage Wine Estates (NASDAQ:VWE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $62.10 million during the quarter. Vintage Wine Estates had a negative net margin of 64.68% and a negative return on equity of 61.60%.

Vintage Wine Estates Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ VWE traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,791. Vintage Wine Estates has a fifty-two week low of $0.47 and a fifty-two week high of $3.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Vintage Wine Estates from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $1.00 to $1.10 in a research note on Friday, July 21st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Vintage Wine Estates in the second quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vintage Wine Estates by 126.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 70,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 39,350 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vintage Wine Estates during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Vintage Wine Estates by 166.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Vintage Wine Estates by 9.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 578,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 48,992 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.40% of the company’s stock.

About Vintage Wine Estates

Vintage Wine Estates, Inc produces and sells wines and spirits in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the brands Bar Dog, B.R. Cohn, Cameron Hughes, Cherry Pie, Firesteed, Kunde, and others. It also owns and operates hospitality facilities; and provides bottling, fulfillment, and storage services to other companies on a contract basis.

