Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Purchased by Harvest Volatility Management LLC

Harvest Volatility Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,991 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Harvest Volatility Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Visa by 107,990.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,998,628,576 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $474,634,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996,779,546 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 3.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,897,112 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $16,435,339,000 after buying an additional 2,572,159 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Visa by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,122,866 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $10,621,287,000 after acquiring an additional 5,864,340 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Visa by 116,608.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,504,130 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,090,978,000 after acquiring an additional 24,483,134 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $3,067,232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.
Visa Stock Up 0.2 %
V traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $243.92. 722,028 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,951,649. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $193.32 and a fifty-two week high of $250.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $454.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.37, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $238.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $235.26.
Visa Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 21.71%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Visa in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $248.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. HSBC assumed coverage on Visa in a report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $266.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Visa from $273.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Visa from $285.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.67.
View Our Latest Analysis on Visa
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.47, for a total value of $2,016,880.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.47, for a total value of $2,016,880.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total transaction of $9,445,600.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 139,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,025,123.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,100 shares of company stock valued at $17,368,639 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.
Visa Company Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Visa
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- GSK is a remedy for the winter investment blahs
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- After blowout earnings, Integer may be headed to new highs
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- Banking and trucking: Is the economy rolling toward troubles?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.