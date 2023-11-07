Vistagen Therapeutics (VTGN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Vistagen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 9th.

Vistagen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.18 million during the quarter.

Vistagen Therapeutics Trading Up 1.2 %

Vistagen Therapeutics stock opened at $3.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.84. Vistagen Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.62 and a one year high of $24.71.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Vistagen Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th.

Institutional Trading of Vistagen Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vistagen Therapeutics by 7.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,202,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 934,486 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Vistagen Therapeutics by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,432,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 269,252 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vistagen Therapeutics by 353.0% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,762,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 2,931,762 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vistagen Therapeutics by 5.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,449,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 177,189 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in Vistagen Therapeutics by 1,486.0% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 846,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 792,749 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.21% of the company’s stock.

About Vistagen Therapeutics

Vistagen Therapeutics, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily focus to transform the treatment landscape for individuals living with anxiety, depression, and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The company's pipeline includes six clinical stage product candidates, including five investigational agents belonging to drugs known as pherines.

