Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Visteon from $160.00 to $149.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Visteon from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Visteon from $146.00 to $143.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Barclays upgraded Visteon from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Visteon in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $164.86.

Visteon Price Performance

Visteon stock opened at $116.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 21.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.81. Visteon has a one year low of $108.65 and a one year high of $171.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.41.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Visteon had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 3.82%. Visteon’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Visteon will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Sachin Lawande sold 14,739 shares of Visteon stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.82, for a total transaction of $2,075,545.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,691,288.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Visteon by 6.5% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Visteon by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Visteon by 3.0% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Visteon by 7.7% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Visteon by 4.5% in the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 2,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 99.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Visteon Company Profile

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, designs and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters to 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and infotainment and connected car solutions, including scalable Android infotainment for seamless connectivity, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistant with natural language understanding.

Featured Articles

