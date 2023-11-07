Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO) Shares Gap Down on Insider Selling

Shares of The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $28.92, but opened at $27.39. Vita Coco shares last traded at $28.00, with a volume of 305,816 shares changing hands.

Specifically, Chairman Michael Kirban sold 45,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.59, for a total value of $1,340,486.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 750,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,203,714.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Vita Coco news, insider Es Charles Van sold 45,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.59, for a total transaction of $1,340,870.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,258 shares in the company, valued at $2,759,504.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Michael Kirban sold 45,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.59, for a total value of $1,340,486.18. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 750,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,203,714.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 283,446 shares of company stock valued at $8,274,589 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 51.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on COCO. TheStreet upgraded Vita Coco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Vita Coco from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Vita Coco from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Vita Coco in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Vita Coco from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vita Coco has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.89.

Vita Coco Trading Down 2.0 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.19 and a beta of 0.15.

Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $138.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.05 million. Vita Coco had a return on equity of 23.93% and a net margin of 7.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Vita Coco Company, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Vita Coco

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RK Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vita Coco by 20.1% during the first quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 806,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,824,000 after purchasing an additional 134,800 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vita Coco in the first quarter worth about $1,580,000. Pier Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vita Coco in the first quarter worth about $4,385,000. Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vita Coco by 1.6% in the first quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 159,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,528 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vita Coco by 28.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 6,690 shares during the period. 42.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vita Coco Company Profile

The Vita Coco Company, Inc develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; Hydration Drink Mix, a powdered form of flavored coconut water; sparkling water; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; purified water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink.

