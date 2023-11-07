Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Stake Lifted by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 9,893.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 68,353 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,669 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.05% of Vulcan Materials worth $15,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VMC. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 0.7% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 27,903 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,290,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $451,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials during the second quarter valued at $233,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vulcan Materials by 42.7% in the 2nd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,476 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Finally, J. W. Coons Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 14.5% during the second quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on VMC. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Vulcan Materials from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.21.

Vulcan Materials Stock Performance

NYSE VMC opened at $207.28 on Tuesday. Vulcan Materials has a 52-week low of $159.76 and a 52-week high of $229.75. The stock has a market cap of $27.54 billion, a PE ratio of 33.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $208.34 and a 200-day moving average of $208.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 3.13.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.10. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

Vulcan Materials Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.88%.

Insider Activity at Vulcan Materials

In other Vulcan Materials news, Director Melissa H. Anderson sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.92, for a total transaction of $97,960.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $299,757.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Featured Stories

