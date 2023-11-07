W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Position Cut by Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. trimmed its stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 23 shares during the quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 739.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,090,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,545,000 after purchasing an additional 960,833 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter worth about $258,792,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 40.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 932,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $642,653,000 after acquiring an additional 269,881 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 235.8% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 312,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $215,098,000 after acquiring an additional 219,286 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 21.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,035,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $713,379,000 after acquiring an additional 181,236 shares during the period. 71.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Matt Fortin sold 3,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $735.85, for a total transaction of $2,530,588.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,462 shares in the company, valued at $1,811,662.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on W.W. Grainger from $795.00 to $790.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on W.W. Grainger in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on W.W. Grainger from $647.00 to $653.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. UBS Group decreased their price target on W.W. Grainger from $820.00 to $750.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $775.00 price target on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Friday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, W.W. Grainger has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $734.63.

View Our Latest Report on W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger Stock Performance

GWW traded up $0.92 on Tuesday, hitting $768.06. The company had a trading volume of 28,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,392. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $706.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $712.94. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1-year low of $534.01 and a 1-year high of $811.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market cap of $38.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.13.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $9.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.85 by $0.58. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 58.02% and a net margin of 11.16%. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $8.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 36.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

W.W. Grainger Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th will be issued a $1.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.75%.

W.W. Grainger Profile

(Free Report)

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.