Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Holdings Raised by Concord Wealth Partners

Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 96.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,542 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,656 shares during the quarter. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the second quarter worth approximately $651,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 835,717 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $23,810,000 after acquiring an additional 7,035 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 15,959 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 150,164 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,278,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 2nd quarter valued at $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Walgreens Boots Alliance Price Performance

Shares of WBA stock opened at $21.77 on Tuesday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.14 and a 12 month high of $42.29. The company has a market capitalization of $18.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Announces Dividend

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $35.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.81 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 12.31% and a negative net margin of 2.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 13th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -53.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on WBA. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.15.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

(Free Report)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.