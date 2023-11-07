Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Position Reduced by Palisade Asset Management LLC

Palisade Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,186 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 594 shares during the quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signature Wealth Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 3,436 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,818 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,976 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 659 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Walmart by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 4,477 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. 33.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.40, for a total value of $1,576,579.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,461,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $237,349,061.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.40, for a total value of $1,576,579.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,461,509 shares in the company, valued at $237,349,061.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.37, for a total transaction of $164,370.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,570,601.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 31,166 shares of company stock worth $5,066,701. 46.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Walmart from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Walmart from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $182.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.61.

NYSE WMT opened at $165.00 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $161.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.07. The firm has a market cap of $444.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.72, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.26. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $136.09 and a 1 year high of $166.29.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.15. Walmart had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The business had revenue of $161.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

