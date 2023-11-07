Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Bought by Mattern Capital Management LLC

Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,661 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the quarter. Walmart comprises about 1.3% of Mattern Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $8,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sageworth Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 2,414.3% in the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 176 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. 33.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WMT opened at $165.42 on Tuesday. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $136.09 and a fifty-two week high of $166.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $161.80 and a 200-day moving average of $157.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $445.24 billion, a PE ratio of 31.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.53.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.15. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 2.23%. The company had revenue of $161.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Walmart from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their target price on Walmart from $182.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.61.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.40, for a total value of $1,576,579.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,461,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,349,061.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.40, for a total value of $1,576,579.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,461,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,349,061.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $708,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 269,119 shares in the company, valued at $43,597,278. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,166 shares of company stock valued at $5,066,701. Corporate insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

