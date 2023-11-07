Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Foster & Motley Inc.

Foster & Motley Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,614 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 376 shares during the period. Walmart comprises about 0.8% of Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $10,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Walmart by 93,272.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 821,003,685 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $129,045,359,000 after purchasing an additional 820,124,410 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,104,994 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,691,763,000 after purchasing an additional 249,501 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 112,181.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,854,919 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,240,599,000 after purchasing an additional 22,834,564 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Walmart by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,382,688 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,173,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,598,736,000. 33.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.40, for a total value of $1,576,579.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,461,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $237,349,061.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $708,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 269,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,597,278. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.40, for a total transaction of $1,576,579.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,461,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,349,061.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,166 shares of company stock worth $5,066,701 over the last quarter. 46.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walmart Stock Performance

WMT traded up $0.99 on Tuesday, hitting $165.87. 476,722 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,791,550. The firm has a market cap of $446.45 billion, a PE ratio of 31.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.53. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $136.09 and a twelve month high of $166.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $161.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $161.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.22 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 21.47%. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. TD Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.61.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

