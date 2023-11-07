Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) Shares Purchased by Arnhold LLC

Arnhold LLC raised its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 151,233 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Arnhold LLC’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $1,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Keystone Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the second quarter valued at about $170,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 0.8% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 464,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,819,000 after buying an additional 3,816 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 24.9% in the second quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 4,379 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 44.1% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 40,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 12,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the second quarter valued at about $808,000. 58.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Warner Bros. Discovery Trading Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ:WBD traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $11.63. 2,939,075 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,164,846. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $28.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 1.61. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.82 and a 52-week high of $16.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.12.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on WBD. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Friday, October 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Monday, September 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.84.

About Warner Bros. Discovery

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, operates a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and lienses television programs to third parties and networks and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

