Wasatch Advisors LP Boosts Position in Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN)

Wasatch Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Free Report) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,477,101 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 261,404 shares during the quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP owned about 2.68% of Clearwater Analytics worth $102,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CWAN. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Clearwater Analytics by 256.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,524,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,330,000 after buying an additional 1,816,916 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Clearwater Analytics by 178.9% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,805,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,768,000 after buying an additional 1,799,271 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Clearwater Analytics by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,593,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,272,000 after buying an additional 1,125,127 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 11.3% during the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 8,945,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,865,000 after purchasing an additional 908,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 44.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,743,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,061,000 after purchasing an additional 848,636 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Clearwater Analytics from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Clearwater Analytics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Clearwater Analytics in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Clearwater Analytics from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.86.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Sandeep Sahai sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total value of $982,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $676,942.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO James S. Cox sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.14, for a total value of $191,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,480,900.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sandeep Sahai sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total value of $982,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,450 shares in the company, valued at $676,942.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 176,284 shares of company stock valued at $3,354,140. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Clearwater Analytics Price Performance

CWAN opened at $18.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 6.29 and a current ratio of 6.29. Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.02 and a 52-week high of $20.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of -165.09 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.23.

Clearwater Analytics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities in the United States and internationally.

