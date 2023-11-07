Wasatch Advisors LP Boosts Stake in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Wasatch Advisors LP raised its holdings in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) by 13.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,933,445 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 356,153 shares during the quarter. Guidewire Software accounts for 1.4% of Wasatch Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Wasatch Advisors LP’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $223,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWRE. Park Place Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 533 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 663 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 707 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 777 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 1,302.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 996 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

Guidewire Software Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE:GWRE opened at $90.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.87. The stock has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.87 and a beta of 1.15. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.08 and a 1 year high of $95.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 2.95.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Guidewire Software ( NYSE:GWRE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 7th. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $270.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.38 million. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 8.40% and a negative net margin of 12.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.31) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Guidewire Software from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Guidewire Software from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Guidewire Software in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Guidewire Software from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Guidewire Software from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.64.

Insider Activity at Guidewire Software

In other Guidewire Software news, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 7,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.77, for a total value of $698,277.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 81,554 shares in the company, valued at $7,484,210.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, COO Priscilla Hung sold 11,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.77, for a total transaction of $1,059,025.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 57,516 shares in the company, valued at $5,278,243.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 7,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.77, for a total transaction of $698,277.93. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 81,554 shares in the company, valued at $7,484,210.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,354 shares of company stock valued at $4,712,541 in the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

Featured Stories

