Wasatch Advisors LP Buys 2,002,423 Shares of Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK)

Wasatch Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK – Free Report) by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,246,961 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,002,423 shares during the quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP owned 13.55% of Silk Road Medical worth $170,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SILK. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in Silk Road Medical by 21.7% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in Silk Road Medical by 4.4% in the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 17,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its position in Silk Road Medical by 58.0% in the first quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 41,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after buying an additional 15,060 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in Silk Road Medical by 203.0% in the first quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 86,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,373,000 after buying an additional 57,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB boosted its position in Silk Road Medical by 13.0% in the first quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 221,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,613,000 after buying an additional 25,384 shares in the last quarter.

Silk Road Medical Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SILK opened at $8.71 on Tuesday. Silk Road Medical, Inc has a 52 week low of $6.08 and a 52 week high of $58.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 8.90 and a current ratio of 9.69. The company has a market capitalization of $338.21 million, a PE ratio of -6.18 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at Silk Road Medical

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other Silk Road Medical news, EVP Kevin M. Klemz sold 1,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total value of $30,949.29. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $780,207.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Lucas W. Buchanan sold 2,662 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.22, for a total transaction of $40,515.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 435,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,633,606.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Kevin M. Klemz sold 1,539 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total transaction of $30,949.29. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,207.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,857 shares of company stock valued at $75,801. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Silk Road Medical in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Silk Road Medical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Bank of America lowered shares of Silk Road Medical from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Argus lowered shares of Silk Road Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Silk Road Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.60.

Silk Road Medical Company Profile

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products include ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices; and ENROUTE Enflate Transcarotid RX Balloon Dilation Catheter, a specialty balloon for the TCAR procedure.

