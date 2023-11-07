Wasatch Advisors LP Buys 3,761,719 Shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)

Wasatch Advisors LP grew its stake in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,900,655 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,761,719 shares during the quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP owned approximately 0.38% of NU worth $141,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. MRP Capital Investments LLC increased its position in NU by 62.5% during the second quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in NU during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in NU during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in NU in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in NU in the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. 53.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of NU from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of NU from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 11th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of NU in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of NU in a report on Monday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.80 target price on the stock. Finally, New Street Research downgraded shares of NU from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $8.25 to $8.10 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.39.

NU Stock Down 1.9 %

NYSE:NU opened at $8.32 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a one year low of $3.39 and a one year high of $8.62. The company has a market cap of $39.06 billion, a PE ratio of 416.21 and a beta of 1.08.

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. NU had a net margin of 1.23% and a return on equity of 11.40%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

About NU



Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

