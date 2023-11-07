Wasatch Advisors LP Buys 751,027 Shares of BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR)

Wasatch Advisors LP grew its stake in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Free Report) by 19.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,547,495 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 751,027 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP owned 3.42% of BellRing Brands worth $166,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $825,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $518,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 17,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 128.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after buying an additional 15,601 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $499,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BRBR stock opened at $45.00 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.47. The firm has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of 39.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.78. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.60 and a 12 month high of $45.58.

BellRing Brands ( NYSE:BRBR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $445.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $439.90 million. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 9.73% and a negative return on equity of 44.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BRBR shares. Stephens cut shares of BellRing Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of BellRing Brands in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. The company sells its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

