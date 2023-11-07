Wasatch Advisors LP Buys 83,223 Shares of TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS)

Wasatch Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,142,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 83,223 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP owned 7.58% of TriMas worth $86,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in TriMas by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,080,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $130,930,000 after buying an additional 44,136 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of TriMas by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,175,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,087,000 after acquiring an additional 24,364 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TriMas by 28.6% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,488,324 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,325,000 after purchasing an additional 553,910 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of TriMas by 2.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,382,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,376,000 after purchasing an additional 61,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC raised its stake in TriMas by 3.8% in the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,505,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,394,000 after purchasing an additional 55,541 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on TriMas in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Transactions at TriMas

In other TriMas news, CFO Scott A. Mell sold 1,036 shares of TriMas stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total value of $25,029.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $595,012.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

TriMas Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TRS opened at $24.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.44 and a 200 day moving average of $25.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.43. TriMas Co. has a 1-year low of $22.59 and a 1-year high of $31.89.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. TriMas had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The firm had revenue of $235.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TriMas Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TriMas Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. TriMas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.01%.

TriMas Company Profile

TriMas Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment offers dispensing products, such as foaming and sanitizer pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, and nasal and trigger sprayers; polymeric and steel caps and closures comprising food lids, flip-top and beverage closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, and flexible spouts; polymeric jar products; integrated dispensers; bag-in-box products; and consumable vascular delivery and diagnostic test components under the Rieke, Taplast, Affaba & Ferrari, Intertech, Omega, and Rapak brands.

