Wasatch Advisors LP Cuts Stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY)

Wasatch Advisors LP cut its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,170,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 245,962 shares during the quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP’s holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas were worth $66,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP now owns 46,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 12,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. American Trust grew its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. American Trust now owns 13,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MGY opened at $22.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 2.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.81 and a 200-day moving average of $21.59. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a 52 week low of $18.72 and a 52 week high of $27.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Magnolia Oil & Gas ( NYSE:MGY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 41.62% and a return on equity of 25.75%. The company had revenue of $315.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.30 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s quarterly revenue was down 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is 16.91%.

MGY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.40.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings area in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

