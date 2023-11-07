Wasatch Advisors LP Decreases Stake in Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW)

Wasatch Advisors LP lowered its position in Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,055,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 486,680 shares during the quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP’s holdings in Mister Car Wash were worth $116,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Mister Car Wash by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Mister Car Wash by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Mister Car Wash by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 1,803 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in Mister Car Wash by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 42,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 1,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Mister Car Wash by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,907 shares in the last quarter.

Mister Car Wash Stock Performance

NYSE:MCW opened at $6.02 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.88 and a 200 day moving average of $7.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.14, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.30. Mister Car Wash, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.80 and a 1-year high of $11.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird raised Mister Car Wash from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. William Blair assumed coverage on Mister Car Wash in a report on Friday, September 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised Mister Car Wash from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $9.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, August 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Mister Car Wash from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Mister Car Wash in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO John Lo-Minn Lai sold 198,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total value of $1,191,182.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,564,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,410,998.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 672,330 shares of company stock worth $4,338,358 in the last quarter. 71.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mister Car Wash Company Profile

Mister Car Wash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company was formerly known as Hotshine Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Mister Car Wash, Inc in March 2021. Mister Car Wash, Inc was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Tucson, Arizona.

Further Reading

