Wasatch Advisors LP Decreases Stock Holdings in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH)

Wasatch Advisors LP lowered its stake in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,346,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 185,763 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP owned 0.06% of LGI Homes worth $181,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in LGI Homes in the first quarter valued at $27,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in LGI Homes in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in LGI Homes in the second quarter valued at $67,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in LGI Homes by 20.7% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in LGI Homes in the second quarter valued at $82,000. Institutional investors own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on LGIH. StockNews.com upgraded shares of LGI Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of LGI Homes from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of LGI Homes from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of LGI Homes from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of LGI Homes from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.25.

LGI Homes Stock Performance

Shares of LGI Homes stock opened at $109.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $103.67 and its 200 day moving average is $118.15. LGI Homes, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.29 and a 1 year high of $141.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 9.31 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $617.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.30 million. LGI Homes had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 10.58%. LGI Homes’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LGI Homes Company Profile

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to institutions looking to acquire single-family rental properties.

