Wasatch Advisors LP Grows Stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,409,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 288,435 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP owned about 3.14% of Pinnacle Financial Partners worth $136,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Salzhauer Michael increased its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 71,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,023,000 after purchasing an additional 13,093 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 63.5% during the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 466,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,432,000 after buying an additional 181,223 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc grew its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 809,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,880,000 after buying an additional 23,874 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 210.0% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 531,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,122,000 after buying an additional 360,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $440,000. 82.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pinnacle Financial Partners alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PNFP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pinnacle Financial Partners presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.17.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Trading Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ:PNFP opened at $67.66 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $65.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.31 and a 12 month high of $87.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 1.14.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 2nd. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is 11.35%.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Profile

(Free Report)

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNFP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.