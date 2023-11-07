Wasatch Advisors LP Grows Stock Holdings in Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA)

Wasatch Advisors LP grew its position in Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,349,044 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,651 shares during the quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP owned 2.38% of Endava worth $69,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DAVA. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Endava by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 46,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,153,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Endava by 3.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. FourThought Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in Endava by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Endava by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 3,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its position in Endava by 130.0% in the 1st quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DAVA. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Endava from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Endava from $100.00 to $83.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Endava in a research note on Monday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Endava from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Endava from $78.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.67.

Shares of DAVA stock opened at $55.39 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.45. Endava plc has a 1 year low of $44.62 and a 1 year high of $95.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.12 and a beta of 1.06.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 19th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.12. Endava had a return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 11.86%. The firm had revenue of $189.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Endava plc will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers ideation and production services in the payments and financial services, telecommunications, media, and technology verticals; and business analysis, data analytics, program management, digital product strategy, private equity value enhancement, IT strategy, architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

