Wasatch Advisors LP Grows Stock Position in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)

Wasatch Advisors LP raised its holdings in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Free Report) by 79.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,402,414 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 622,985 shares during the quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP’s holdings in Shift4 Payments were worth $95,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOUR. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Shift4 Payments by 358.6% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Shift4 Payments by 1,873.9% in the first quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Shift4 Payments in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 695.8% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. 70.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FOUR opened at $46.62 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.33 and a 12 month high of $76.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.15. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.59, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.32.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FOUR shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Shift4 Payments in a research note on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Shift4 Payments in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James upgraded Shift4 Payments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $87.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Shift4 Payments presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.37.

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

