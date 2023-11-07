Wasatch Advisors LP Has $55.08 Million Holdings in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)

Wasatch Advisors LP raised its stake in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Free Report) by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,216,406 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 209,170 shares during the quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP owned about 2.02% of Rapid7 worth $55,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Rapid7 by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Rapid7 by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,184 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Rapid7 by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,992 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. increased its position in Rapid7 by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 23,019 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in Rapid7 by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 27,438 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RPD opened at $49.11 on Tuesday. Rapid7, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.49 and a twelve month high of $55.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.59. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.54 and a beta of 1.04.

Rapid7 ( NASDAQ:RPD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $190.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.02 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rapid7, Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Rapid7 news, Director Marc Evan Brown sold 11,601 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.56, for a total value of $551,743.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,548,743.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on RPD shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Rapid7 from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rapid7 currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.87.

Rapid7, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cybersecurity risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightCloudSec, a cloud risk and compliance management platform; InsightVM helps organizations to discover and remediate vulnerability risk across their network; InsightAppSec that provides dynamic application security testing; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution.

