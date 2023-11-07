Wasatch Advisors LP Has $58.70 Million Position in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX)

Wasatch Advisors LP lowered its position in shares of Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Free Report) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,488,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,525 shares during the quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP’s holdings in Axos Financial were worth $58,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axos Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axos Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,178,000. State of Wyoming increased its position in shares of Axos Financial by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its position in Axos Financial by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam boosted its stake in Axos Financial by 362.4% in the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 1,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AX opened at $38.49 on Tuesday. Axos Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.15 and a 12 month high of $51.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.97 and a 200-day moving average of $40.69. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 1.50.

In other news, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.62, for a total transaction of $213,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 513,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,867,597.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 4.82% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Axos Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Raymond James cut their target price on Axos Financial from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Axos Financial from $42.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Axos Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Axos Financial from $48.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.75.

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

