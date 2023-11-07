Wasatch Advisors LP Increases Position in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Wasatch Advisors LP increased its stake in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,919,153 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 330,256 shares during the period. Five9 comprises 2.0% of Wasatch Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Wasatch Advisors LP owned approximately 0.06% of Five9 worth $323,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Five9 in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its position in Five9 by 117.6% in the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 470 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Five9 in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in Five9 by 77.8% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 640 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in Five9 by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 883 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. 96.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Five9 Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FIVN opened at $64.24 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a current ratio of 5.18. Five9, Inc. has a one year low of $46.61 and a one year high of $89.58.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Five9 ( NASDAQ:FIVN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The software maker reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.12. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 15.62% and a negative net margin of 9.44%. The firm had revenue of $222.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.11 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Five9, Inc. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on FIVN. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Five9 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Five9 in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Five9 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Five9 from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their price target on Five9 from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.55.

About Five9

(Free Report)

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

