Wasatch Advisors LP Increases Stock Holdings in SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM)

Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its stake in SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Free Report) by 62.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 896,196 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 344,566 shares during the quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP owned about 4.07% of SiTime worth $105,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in SiTime by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,730,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,216,000 after acquiring an additional 27,316 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SiTime by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,520,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,738,000 after acquiring an additional 38,543 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in SiTime by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 849,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,885,000 after acquiring an additional 21,921 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in SiTime by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 551,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,436,000 after acquiring an additional 11,927 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in SiTime by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 467,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,557,000 after acquiring an additional 105,656 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

Get SiTime alerts:

SiTime Trading Down 3.1 %

SITM opened at $108.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $113.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.10. SiTime Co. has a 12 month low of $81.09 and a 12 month high of $142.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.66 and a beta of 1.93.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SITM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on SiTime from $88.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on SiTime in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on SiTime from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Raymond James boosted their price target on SiTime from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Roth Mkm reduced their price target on SiTime from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SiTime has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.38.

Get Our Latest Analysis on SITM

Insider Activity at SiTime

In related news, insider Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 1,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.20, for a total transaction of $103,831.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,281,515.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other SiTime news, CFO Arthur D. Chadwick sold 5,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.01, for a total transaction of $649,529.14. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,942,213.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 1,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.20, for a total value of $103,831.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 101,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,281,515.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,037 shares of company stock valued at $1,503,174 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About SiTime

(Free Report)

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. Its solutions have applications in various markets, including communications and enterprise, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SiTime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiTime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.