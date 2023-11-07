Wasatch Advisors LP Reduces Stake in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE)

Wasatch Advisors LP trimmed its stake in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Free Report) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,525,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 169,212 shares during the quarter. Hamilton Lane makes up 1.7% of Wasatch Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Wasatch Advisors LP owned approximately 6.53% of Hamilton Lane worth $281,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Hamilton Lane by 3.0% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 97.6% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 12,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 6,391 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hamilton Lane in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,237,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 15.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 213,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,770,000 after purchasing an additional 27,745 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 0.6% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 113,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,361,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. 67.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Atul Varma sold 459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.25, for a total value of $42,342.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $810,508.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HLNE shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Hamilton Lane from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Hamilton Lane from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hamilton Lane currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

Hamilton Lane Price Performance

HLNE stock opened at $89.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.93. Hamilton Lane Incorporated has a one year low of $62.47 and a one year high of $94.33. The stock has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 30.71 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.18.

Hamilton Lane Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.17%.

Hamilton Lane Profile

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is a private equity firm specializing in early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, middle market, mature, mid-venture, bridge, buyout, distressed/vulture, loan, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, industrials, consumer discretionary, health care, real estate, information technology, utilities, and consumer services.

