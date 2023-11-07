Wasatch Advisors LP Sells 163,084 Shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

Wasatch Advisors LP cut its holdings in shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Free Report) by 20.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 651,145 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 163,084 shares during the quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP owned about 1.20% of AAON worth $61,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in AAON by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 554 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of AAON by 1.4% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,530 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in AAON by 26.2% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 515 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in AAON by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 6,235 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in AAON by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,177 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. 47.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AAON alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on AAON in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

AAON Price Performance

Shares of AAON stock opened at $57.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.93 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.69. AAON, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.57 and a twelve month high of $71.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.76.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The construction company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.09. AAON had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 25.30%. The firm had revenue of $311.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that AAON, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AAON Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. This is a boost from AAON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. AAON’s dividend payout ratio is 17.71%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Gordon Douglas Wichman sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.11, for a total value of $396,660.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,613.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Robert Teis sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.80, for a total transaction of $138,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $900,407.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Gordon Douglas Wichman sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.11, for a total value of $396,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,613.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 19.16% of the company’s stock.

About AAON

(Free Report)

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BASX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AAON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.