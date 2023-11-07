Wasatch Advisors LP Sells 2,277,963 Shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

Wasatch Advisors LP lowered its position in shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Free Report) by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,864,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,277,963 shares during the quarter. Neogen comprises approximately 1.6% of Wasatch Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Wasatch Advisors LP owned 5.49% of Neogen worth $258,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NEOG. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Neogen during the first quarter valued at $451,277,000. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Neogen in the 1st quarter worth about $147,849,000. Brown Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neogen in the 1st quarter worth about $108,261,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Neogen in the 1st quarter worth about $107,401,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neogen in the 1st quarter worth about $84,319,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

Neogen stock opened at $15.82 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.46. Neogen Co. has a 52-week low of $13.60 and a 52-week high of $24.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a current ratio of 4.23.

Neogen ( NASDAQ:NEOG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08. Neogen had a negative net margin of 2.89% and a positive return on equity of 3.57%. The firm had revenue of $229.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 72.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Neogen Co. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Neogen news, CFO David H. Naemura acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.03 per share, for a total transaction of $150,300.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO David H. Naemura bought 10,000 shares of Neogen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.03 per share, with a total value of $150,300.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William T. Boehm sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.59, for a total transaction of $33,885.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $553,658.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 22,000 shares of company stock worth $334,100 and have sold 6,359 shares worth $109,708. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NEOG. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Neogen from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Neogen from $24.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Neogen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 28th.

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of various products and services dedicated to food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test to detect the presence of adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells, as well as provides genomics-based diagnostic technology and software systems that help testers to objectively analyze and store their results and perform analysis on the results from multiple locations over extended periods.

