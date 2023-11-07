Wasatch Advisors LP Sells 476,605 Shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Wasatch Advisors LP lessened its stake in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,784,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 476,605 shares during the period. Bank OZK makes up approximately 1.9% of Wasatch Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Wasatch Advisors LP owned about 6.21% of Bank OZK worth $312,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank OZK during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Bank OZK by 94.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Bank OZK by 56.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Bank OZK by 235.2% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Bank OZK in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 84.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank OZK alerts:

Bank OZK Price Performance

Shares of OZK stock opened at $39.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.30. Bank OZK has a one year low of $30.72 and a one year high of $49.52.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

Bank OZK ( NASDAQ:OZK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $591.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.41 million. Bank OZK had a net margin of 33.35% and a return on equity of 15.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bank OZK will post 5.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 12th. This is an increase from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on OZK. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bank OZK in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.83.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Bank OZK

Bank OZK Profile

(Free Report)

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural equipment, small business, lines of credit, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OZK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank OZK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank OZK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.