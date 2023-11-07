Wasatch Advisors LP Trims Stock Position in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

Wasatch Advisors LP lowered its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,262,420 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 274,517 shares during the quarter. Moelis & Company makes up approximately 1.2% of Wasatch Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Wasatch Advisors LP owned about 6.00% of Moelis & Company worth $193,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Moelis & Company by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 27,743 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Moelis & Company by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,438 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Moelis & Company by 121.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,221 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,314 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Moelis & Company by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 54,023 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,077,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Moelis & Company by 168.0% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,391 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 10,903 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

Moelis & Company Stock Performance

NYSE MC opened at $42.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.69 and a beta of 1.41. Moelis & Company has a one year low of $33.87 and a one year high of $52.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.69.

Moelis & Company Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Moelis & Company

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.61%. Moelis & Company’s payout ratio is presently 452.84%.

In related news, Director Kenneth Shropshire sold 1,417 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.09, for a total transaction of $68,143.53. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $344,180.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 6.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on MC. UBS Group upped their price target on Moelis & Company from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Moelis & Company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Moelis & Company from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $36.67.

About Moelis & Company

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, governments, and sovereign wealth funds.

