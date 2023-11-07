Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.70

Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 6th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.70 per share by the business services provider on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%.

Waste Management has raised its dividend payment by an average of 8.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 20 consecutive years. Waste Management has a dividend payout ratio of 41.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Waste Management to earn $6.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.0%.

WM opened at $169.31 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Waste Management has a 1 year low of $148.31 and a 1 year high of $173.71. The firm has a market cap of $68.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.97, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.72.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 34.14% and a net margin of 11.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Waste Management will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WM shares. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Waste Management from $181.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. HSBC began coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $192.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Waste Management from $204.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. UBS Group upgraded Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Waste Management from $179.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.77.

In related news, Director Bruce E. Chinn sold 172 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.44, for a total transaction of $27,423.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,059.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. TD Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Waste Management by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. 78.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

