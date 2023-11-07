Waters (NYSE:WAT) Issues Q4 2023 Earnings Guidance

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.52-$3.62 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.29. The company issued revenue guidance of $807.00 million-$832.75 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $906.36 million.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Waters from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Waters in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Waters in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They set a market perform rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Waters from $288.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Waters from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Waters presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $307.50.

Shares of WAT stock opened at $252.25 on Tuesday. Waters has a 1 year low of $231.90 and a 1 year high of $353.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $263.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $270.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $14.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.24, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.90.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in Waters in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Waters by 11,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 111 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in Waters by 94.9% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 115 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Waters by 64.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 133 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Waters in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

