Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Stock Position Raised by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 514,679 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,504 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 1.32% of Watsco worth $196,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 105,561.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,494,050 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $372,616,000 after buying an additional 1,492,636 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Watsco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,643,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in Watsco by 1,635.4% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 254,805 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $97,202,000 after purchasing an additional 240,122 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Watsco by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,337,398 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $425,507,000 after purchasing an additional 180,247 shares during the period. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 68.5% in the first quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 408,090 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $129,838,000 after purchasing an additional 165,831 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Watsco alerts:

Watsco Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:WSO opened at $366.33 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.31 billion, a PE ratio of 24.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.89. Watsco, Inc. has a 1 year low of $243.38 and a 1 year high of $406.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $363.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $357.25.

Watsco Dividend Announcement

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The construction company reported $4.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.07. Watsco had a return on equity of 22.66% and a net margin of 8.14%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th were given a $2.45 dividend. This represents a $9.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 16th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is 64.69%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WSO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of Watsco in a research report on Monday, August 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Watsco in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Watsco from $340.00 to $402.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Watsco from $335.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Watsco from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Watsco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $373.78.

View Our Latest Analysis on Watsco

Watsco Profile

(Free Report)

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.