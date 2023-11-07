Wave Life Sciences (WVE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
WVE opened at $5.47 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.51. The company has a market capitalization of $541.42 million, a P/E ratio of -4.02 and a beta of -1.08. Wave Life Sciences has a 52 week low of $3.04 and a 52 week high of $7.12.
In other Wave Life Sciences news, CFO Kyle Moran sold 37,062 shares of Wave Life Sciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.75, for a total transaction of $176,044.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,070. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 31.10% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts have commented on WVE shares. Leerink Partnrs restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a report on Friday, August 4th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Wave Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.00.
Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage genetic medicine company, designs, optimizes, and produces novel stereopure oligonucleotides through PRISM, a discovery and drug developing platform. It is developing oligonucleotides target ribonucleic acid (RNA) to correct disease-causing mutations, modulate protein activity, restore the production of functional proteins, or reduce the expression of disease-promoting RNAs or proteins.
