Wave Life Sciences (WVE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter.

Wave Life Sciences Stock Down 3.0 %

WVE opened at $5.47 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.51. The company has a market capitalization of $541.42 million, a P/E ratio of -4.02 and a beta of -1.08. Wave Life Sciences has a 52 week low of $3.04 and a 52 week high of $7.12.

Insider Transactions at Wave Life Sciences

In other Wave Life Sciences news, CFO Kyle Moran sold 37,062 shares of Wave Life Sciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.75, for a total transaction of $176,044.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,070. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 31.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Wave Life Sciences

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WVE. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wave Life Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wave Life Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Wave Life Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 457.0% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 17,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wave Life Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on WVE shares. Leerink Partnrs restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a report on Friday, August 4th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Wave Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.00.

About Wave Life Sciences

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage genetic medicine company, designs, optimizes, and produces novel stereopure oligonucleotides through PRISM, a discovery and drug developing platform. It is developing oligonucleotides target ribonucleic acid (RNA) to correct disease-causing mutations, modulate protein activity, restore the production of functional proteins, or reduce the expression of disease-promoting RNAs or proteins.

