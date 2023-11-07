WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,811,013 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 109,966 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.57% of WEC Energy Group worth $159,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Graypoint LLC bought a new position in WEC Energy Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $229,000. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in WEC Energy Group by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 5,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in WEC Energy Group by 52.2% in the 2nd quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 1,968 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in WEC Energy Group by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 132,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,531,000 after buying an additional 25,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in WEC Energy Group by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 34,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,232,000 after buying an additional 3,120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Stock Performance

WEC stock opened at $82.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $26.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.43. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.47 and a 52 week high of $101.11.

WEC Energy Group Announces Dividend

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 13th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WEC. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $102.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Articles

