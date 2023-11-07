Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Moody’s (MCO)

Moody’s (NYSE: MCO) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

10/30/2023 – Moody’s was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

10/26/2023 – Moody’s had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $381.00 price target on the stock.

10/26/2023 – Moody’s had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $399.00 to $366.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/26/2023 – Moody’s had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $344.00 to $333.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/26/2023 – Moody’s had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $350.00 to $340.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/26/2023 – Moody’s had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $332.00 to $318.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/18/2023 – Moody’s had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $390.00 to $380.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/5/2023 – Moody’s is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/3/2023 – Moody’s had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $345.00 to $332.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

9/18/2023 – Moody’s had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $404.00 price target on the stock.

9/15/2023 – Moody’s was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

9/13/2023 – Moody’s is now covered by analysts at Wolfe Research. They set an “outperform” rating and a $390.00 price target on the stock.

Moody’s Stock Up 0.6 %

MCO opened at $333.46 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. Moody’s Co. has a 52 week low of $260.12 and a 52 week high of $363.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $324.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $328.74. The company has a market capitalization of $61.02 billion, a PE ratio of 40.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.28.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.08. Moody’s had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 55.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 37.47%.

In related news, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 297 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.04, for a total value of $100,694.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,084.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 297 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.04, for a total value of $100,694.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,084.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,546 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.21, for a total transaction of $779,610.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,838 shares in the company, valued at $18,322,993.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,576 shares of company stock valued at $5,095,566. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Moody’s by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,160,187 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,027,280,000 after acquiring an additional 210,068 shares during the period. TCI Fund Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Moody’s by 12.6% during the first quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 10,369,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,173,268,000 after buying an additional 1,157,192 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Moody’s by 2.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,659,254 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,315,556,000 after acquiring an additional 148,804 shares in the last quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Moody’s by 0.7% in the first quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 5,659,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,909,643,000 after acquiring an additional 38,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Moody’s by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,994,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,112,947,000 after acquiring an additional 914,530 shares in the last quarter. 90.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

