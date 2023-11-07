Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB) Shares Purchased by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB – Free Report) by 51.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,503,621 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 853,528 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 1.07% of Weibo worth $32,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WB. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Weibo by 2.9% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 19,319 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Weibo by 88.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,383 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in shares of Weibo by 1.4% during the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 73,150 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Weibo by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,055 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in Weibo by 20.6% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 8,200 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on WB. Bank of America lowered their price target on Weibo from $24.00 to $19.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 25th. Benchmark lowered shares of Weibo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Weibo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. HSBC cut their target price on Weibo from $18.00 to $14.60 in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Weibo from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Weibo presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.52.

Shares of WB opened at $12.34 on Tuesday. Weibo Co. has a 12 month low of $11.22 and a 12 month high of $25.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 3.56. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 9.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.52.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The information services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $440.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $442.66 million. Weibo had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 17.47%. Weibo’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Weibo Co. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

