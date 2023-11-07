Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Purchased by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,368 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $4,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 288.0% during the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on WFC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $52.00 in a report on Sunday, July 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.31.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Down 0.6 %

WFC stock opened at $41.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $150.24 billion, a PE ratio of 8.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.64. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $35.25 and a fifty-two week high of $48.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.09 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 11.18%. Wells Fargo & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.24%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.